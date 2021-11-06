Serie A 2021-22 Juventus vs Fiorentina LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will meet Fiorentina in the comfort of their home crowd at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on November 6, Saturday. Juventus have only won four games so far in the league. And, the side will try to make things better for them when meeting Fiorentina.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run in Serie A. They have won six games so far and are currently placed at the seventh spot.

The Serie A match between Juventus and Fiorentina will kick off at 10:30 pm (IST).

>Serie A 2021-22 Juventus vs Fiorentina: Team News, Injury Update

Juventus will miss the services of their Italian striker Moise Kean and full-back Mattia De Sciglio as the duo has been ruled out of this fixture with injuries. Other than Kean and De Sciglio, Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri will have his full squad at his disposal.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano is set to miss a few key players of his squad for this fixture. Fiorentina Chilean midfielder Erick Pulgar and Polish goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski have been officially ruled out from this game. The availability of Russian forward Aleksandr Kokorin and Argentina international Nicolas Gonzalez are still not confirmed from this fixture, which means the two are set to sit out.

>Juventus vs Fiorentina probable XI:

Juventus Possible Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Federico Chiesa, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata

Fiorentina Possible Starting Line-up: Pietro Terracciano, Alvaro Odriozola, Nikola Milenkovic, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Cristiano Biraghi, Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Gaetano Castrovilli, Jose Callejon, Dusan Vlahovic, Riccardo Saponara

>What time will Juventus vs Fiorentina match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Juventus vs Fiorentina will be played on Saturday, November 6, at the Allianz Stadium, Turin.

>What TV channel will show Juventus vs Fiorentina match?

The Serie A match between Juventus vs Fiorentina will be televised on MTV.

>How can I live stream Juventus vs Fiorentina fixture?

The match between Juventus and Fiorentina can be live-stream on Voot and Jio.

