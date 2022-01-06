Serie A 2021-22 Juventus vs Napoli LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

A spirited Juventus will host Napoli in their first game of the New Year at the Allianz Stadium on Friday, January 7. The match will kick off at 1:15 am IST. Both sides have already met once this season in a match that was decided by a late Kalidou Koulibaly header.

A lot had also changed since the first encounter, as Juventus has gained momentum to close the gap between them and Atalanta, who are occupying last Champions League spot at the moment. While, Napoli’s title challenge has taken a beating.

Juventus are currently placed fifth, have won four of their last five Serie A game and drawing once. Napoli have had a contrasting run as they were beaten in three of their last five, continuing their descent in the points table.

>Serie A 2021-22 Juventus vs Napoli: Team News, Injury Update

Max Allegri will not have Giorgio Chiellini, Arthur and goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio at his disposal for this home clash. The trio are isolating due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, Leonardo Bonucci remains doubtful due to a thigh injury.

A severely depleted Napoli make a trip to Turin without the services of (Eljif Elmas, Hirving Lozano, Kevin Malcuit, Victor Osimhen and Mario Rui, due to the latest wave of COVID-19 infections. Additionally, Andre-Frank Anguissa, Kalidou Koulibaly and Adam Ounas will also be out of the reckoning for at least the next fortnight due to injuries.

>Juventus probable starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Juan Cuadrado, Daniele Rugani, Matthijs De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli; Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala (C), Moise Kean; Alvaro Morata

>Napoli probable starting line-up: David Ospina (GK); Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Faouzi Ghoulam; Diego Demme, Stanislav Lobotka; Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne (C); Dries Mertens

>What time is the Serie A 2021-22 Juventus vs Napoli kick-off?

The match is scheduled to begin at 1:15 am IST at the Allianz Stadium, in Turin.

>What TV channel will show the Serie A 2021-22 Juventus vs Napoli match?

Most of the Serie A 2020-21 matches will be telecast on Sony Network.

>How can I stream the Serie A 2021-22 Juventus vs Napoli fixture?

Live streaming will also be available on its digital application SonyLIV.

