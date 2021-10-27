Serie A 2021-22 Juventus vs Sassuolo LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

After escaping a defeat in the recent Derby d’Italia against reigning champions Inter Milan, Juventus will look to bounce back to winning ways when they host Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium in a rare midweek Serie A clash on Wednesday. Massimiliano Allegri’s men have done well to bounce back from a slow start to their home league’s 2021-22 campaign. After failing to register a win in their first three games of the season, the Bianconeri have since been on a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions. The Turin-based club will be seeking to extend that run to draw closer to the clubs just above them in the standings.

On the other hand, the visitors have not quite been performing to potential in the season so far. Alessio Dionisi’s side have won just three of their first nine games, losing four times, which has sunk them to bottom half at 13th on the Serie A table. However, The Neroverdi are on their best run of form currently, as they went on to secure a 3-1 victory over newly-promoted Venezia on Saturday.

Needless to say, both sides are in good form but when they last squared off in May this year, the game ended in a 3-1 win for Juventus.

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Juventus vs Sassuolo, will kick off at 10:00 PM IST.

>Serie A 2021-22 Juventus vs Sassuolo: Team News, Injury Update

Massimiliano Allegri has a couple of fresh injury concerns and he will be bereft of the services of Federico Bernardeschi and Moise Kean due to injuries. However, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata will start up front, while Matthijs de Ligt is set to return to the mainfold.

Similarly, Dionisi has a few key players out on the sidelines ahead of the trip to Turin. the Sassuolo manager will have to make do without Filippo Romagna, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga and Pedro Obiang. The four first team players will be on the sidelines due to injuries. Meanwhile, Gianluca Scamacca’s availability remains doubtful. Maxime Lopez and Davide Frattesi should be able to start in central midfield, while Jeremie Boga is expected to be fit enough to compete with Hamed Junior Traore.

Juventus possible starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Locatelli, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala

Sassuolo possible starting line-up: Andrea Consigli (GK); Mert Muldur, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Davide Frattesi, Maxime Lopez; Domenico Berardi, Hamed Traore, Gregoire Defrel; Giacomo Raspadori

>What time will Juventus vs Sassuolo match kick-off?

>What TV channel will show Juventus vs Sassuolo match?

Matches will beam live on Sony Sports Network’s - Sony Six, Sony Ten1, Sony Ten 2 channels.

>How can I live stream Juventus vs Sassuolo fixture?

Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

