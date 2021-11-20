Serie A 2021-22 Lazio vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Lazio will take on Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday in what will be their next match in Serie A. Lazio come into this game after their 3-0 win over Stefano Colantuono’s Salernitana in the league. They were fired by goals from striker Ciro Immobile, as well as seasoned Spanish forward Pedro and Spanish midfielder Luis Alberto. On the other hand, Juventus defeated ten-man Fiorentina 1-0. The Serie A 2021-22 Lazio vs Juventus game is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 PM IST.

>Serie A 2021-22 Lazio vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Advertisement

Lazio will not be able to avail the services of striker Ciro Immobile, right-back Manuel Lazzari and right-back Adam Marusic. Barring these injuries, the rest of the players should be fit and available for this match.

Juventus, on the other hand, will be without centre-back Giorgio Chiellini, forward Paulo Dybala, full-back Mattia De Sciglio as well as Federico Bernardeschi.

>Lazio possible starting line-up: Jose Manuel Reina, Stefan Radu, Luiz Felipe, Francesco Acerbi, Elseid Hysaj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson, Vedat Muriqi, Mattia Zaccagni

>Juventus possible starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata

>What time will the Serie A 2021-22 Lazio vs Juventus kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 Lazio vs Juventus match will kick off at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday, November 20, at the Stadio Olimpico.

>What TV channel will show the Serie A 2021-22 Lazio vs Juventus match?

Matches will be live on Sony Sports Network’s - Sony Six, Sony Ten1, Sony Ten 2 channels.

>How can I stream the Serie A 2021-22 Lazio vs Juventus fixture?

The Serie A 2021-22 Lazio vs Juventus match will be streamed on SonyLiv.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.