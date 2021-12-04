Serie A 2021-22 Napoli vs Atalanta BC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In a blockbuster clash, Serie A leaders Napoli will welcome fourth-placed Atalanta at the Stadio Maradona for their next domestic league match on Sunday, December 5. The home side will head into this fixture after playing out a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo in the midweek.

The visitors, on the other hand, dismantled Venezia 4-0 in their most recent fixture. Following Napoli’s midweek meltdown and Atalanta’s thumping win, now just four points separate the two sides on the Serie A table.

A win in this game will bring Atalanta closer to the top spot while their opponent will look to increase the gap with second-place AC Milan by collecting all three points on display.

The Serie A match between Napoli and Atalanta BC will kick off at 1:15 am (IST).

>Serie A 2021-22 Napoli vs Atalanta BC: Team News, Injury Update

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti will not look to make many changes in his squad from their last game against Sassuolo. But his defensive mainstay Kalidou Koulibaly has picked up a hamstring injury and is expected to be sidelined until 2022. The duo of Lorenzo Insigne and Fabian Ruiz has also picked up minor injuries during the last game and will be assessed before Sunday’s match. Victor Osimhen will not be available for selection as he is out with a long term injury.

Atalanta are expected to go with the familiar lineup in Naples with their skipper Rafael Toloi and the midfield duo of Remo Freuler and Marten de Roon taking their place in the starting XI. In attack, Luis Muriel could be benched to make way for Duvan Zapata.

>Napoli vs Atalanta BC probable XI:

Napoli Predicted Starting XI: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Rui; Demme, Ruiz, Zielinski; Lozano, Mertens, Insigne

Atalanta BC Predicted Starting XI: Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, Freuler, De Roon, Maehle; Malinovskyi, Pasalic; Zapata

>What time will Napoli vs Atalanta BC match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Napoli vs Atalanta BC will be played at 1:15 AM on Sunday, December 5, at the Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy.

>What TV channel will show Napoli vs Atalanta BC match?

The Serie A match between Napoli vs Atalanta BC will be televised on MTV.

>How can I live stream Napoli vs Atalanta BC fixture?

The match between Napoli and Atalanta BC can be live-stream on Voot and Jio.

