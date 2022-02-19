Serie A 2021-22 Salernitana vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The top-ranked team in the Italian league, AC Milan will be up against the bottom-placed side Salernitana in a battle of establishment versus upstarts on Saturday night at the Stadio Arechi in Serie A.

The two teams are separated by 43 points in Serie A standings. The visitors will come into this game after going past Sampdoria 1-0 last weekend. They have won 17 of 25 games this season while losing just four encounters. The Milan giants were held for a stalemate on four occasions.

Salernitana, meanwhile, have won just three games and have been beaten 16 times. They have won just one match at Stadio Arechi this season and will come into this game with the hope to record an upset by besting league leaders.

Advertisement

The Serie A match between Salernitana and AC Milan will kick off at 01:15 am (IST).

>Serie A 2021-22 Salernitana vs AC Milan: Team News, Injury Update

AC Milan’s Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to sit out from this game as he is still suffering from inflammation of the Achilles tendon. The duo of Marko Lazetic and Matteo Gabbia could also be forced to warm the bench as the two were not seen training with the main squad. Simon Kjaer is another long-term absentee in the Stefano Pioli squad.

The home side, meanwhile, will miss the services of their three key players – Mamadou Coulibaly, Matteo Ruggeri and Andrea Schiavone as the trio is still nursing their respective injures. There are no other injury concerns, suspensions or doubtful starters in the Salernitana squad.

>Salernitana vs AC Milan probable XI:

Salernitana predicted starting XI: Sepe; Mazzocchi, Fazio, Dragusin, Ranieri; Radovanovic, L. Coulibaly, Ederson; Verdi, Perotti; Djuric

AC Milan predicted starting XI: Maignan; Calabria, Romagnoli, Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Messias, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

>What time will Salernitana vs AC Milan match kick-off?

Advertisement

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Salernitana vs AC Milan will be played on Sunday, February 20, at the Stadio Arechi.

>What TV channel will show Salernitana vs AC Milan match?

The Serie A match between Salernitana vs AC Milan will be televised on MTV.

>How can I live stream Salernitana vs AC Milan fixture?

The match between Salernitana and AC Milan can be live-stream on Voot and Jio.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.