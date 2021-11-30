Serie A 2021-22 Salernitana vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will look to ease the pressure off their backs when that travel to face Serie A bottom side Salernitana on Wednesday. The game will be hosted at the Sadio Arechi and is scheduled to kick-off at 01:15 AM IST on December 1.

The home team will be the underdogs when Serie A’s most successful club come visiting on Wednesday. Stefano Colantuono’s men can prepare for the upcoming fixture in good spirits, after they salvaged a precious point in the battle against Cagliari last Friday. The hosts have won just two of their 14 league matches this season to collect eight points in total. They are stuck in a relegation scrap and will aim to avoid an immediate return to Serie B.

Juventus, on the other hand, will ensure to bag three points against a struggling Salernitana. Max Allegri’s decision making the past few games has placed him on thin ice as his side have lost at home and away this past week. After a humbling 4-0 defeat at Chelsea in the Champions League last week, Alvaro Morata and company lost 1-0 to Atalanta in the home league on Saturday. They are sitting eighth in the standings, with just six wins from 14 games thus far. While their Champions League progress already assured - Juventus must start winning games to revive their ailing home season.

>Serie A 2021-22 Salernitana vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Stefano Colantuono has a big list of injuries in his squad, as the likes of Antonio Russo, Franck Ribery, Stefan Strandberg, Matteo Ruggari, Mamadou Coulibaly and Grigoris Kastanos will miss the game due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Max Allegri will be unable to call upon the services of Danilo. However, Aaron Ramsey, Mattia De Sciglio, Weston McKennie and Federico Chiesa’s availability for this match remains doubtful.

Salernitana possible starting line-up: Vid Belec, Frederic Veseli, Norbert Gyomber, Riccardo Gagliolo, Luca Ranieri, Lassana Coulibaly, Francesco Di Tacchio, Leonardo Capezzi, Milan Duric, Federico Bonazzoli, Simeon Nwankwo

Juventus possible starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Federico Bernardeschi, Manuel Locatelli, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Paulo Dybala, Moise Kean

>What time will Salernitana vs Juventus match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 fixture between both the teams will kick off at 01:15 AM IST on Wednesday, December 1, at the Stadio Arechi in Salerno, Italy.

>What TV channel will show Salernitana vs Juventus match?

Matches will beam live on Sony Sports Network’s - MTV TV.

>How can I live stream Salernitana vs Juventus fixture?

Live streaming will be available on VOOT.

