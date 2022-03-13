Serie A 2021-22: Udinese vs Roma LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

José Mourinho’s AS Roma are back in the top four race following an upturn in form. They have won their previous two games and are unbeaten in their last five fixtures in Italy’s top-tier. The visiting team is now on par points with fifth-placed Atalanta BC and six points behind fourth-placed Juventus. On Sunday, when they travel to Stadio Friuli, Roma will look to collect their fourth consecutive victory in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Udinese sit at the middle of the table, and will head into this encounter on the back of a 2-1 win over Sampdoria.

The Serie A match between Udinese and Roma will kick off at 10:30 pm (IST).

Serie A 2021-22 Udinese vs Roma: Team News, Injury Update

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to miss this fixture through suspension. He will be joined on the bench by centre-back Marash Kumbulla, who is also banned from this match, due to yellow card accumulation. In Kumbulla’s absence, Chris Smalling is expected to be fielded at the backline. Nicola Zalewski has recovered from his ankle injury and will contest for a place in the midfield. Tammy Abraham, who has opened Roma’s scoring on eight occasions this season is expected to lead their attack at the front.

As of Udinese, they will be without their Brazilian mid-fielder Walace, who will serve out his suspension versus Roma. Isaac Success has been ruled out with an injury. Other than these two, the home team will have its full squad at its disposal.

Udinese vs Roma probable XI:

Udinese Predicted Starting XI: Silvestri; Becao, Mari, Perez; Molina, Arslan, Jajalo, Pereyra, Udogie; Deulofeu, Beto

Roma Predicted Starting XI: Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Oliveira, Zalewski; Pellegrini; Zaniolo, Abraham

What time will Udinese vs Roma match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Udinese vs Roma will be played on Sunday, March 13, at the Stadio Friuli.

What TV channel will show Udinese vs Roma match?

The Serie A match between Udinese vs Roma will be televised on MTV.

How can I live stream Udinese vs Roma fixture?

The match between Udinese and Roma can be live-stream on Voot and Jio.

