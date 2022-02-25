Serie A AC Milan vs Udinese LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Serie A leaders AC Milan host Udinese in league action on Friday at San Siro, from 23:15 PM IST onwards. The Rossoneri are two points ahead of defending league champions Inter Milan. However, the race for the title is wide open. Drawing to Salernitana cost Milan two points, but it was to their luck that Inter lost to Sassuolo, which gave Milan a slight edge as of now. Stefano Pioli’s Milan take on Udinese, who are currently ranked 16th on the Serie A table and enter the fixture after drawing to Lazio. A chance for AC Milan to extend their lead as Inter next face 19th ranked Genoa, a golden opportunity for the Nerazzurri to continue to fight for the top spot. Each match gets tougher and with crucial points for the taking, the battle for the Serie A title only gets thrilling. Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Serie A AC Milan vs Udinese live streaming online and telecast.

Serie A AC Milan vs Udinese: Team News, Injury Update

For AC Milan, veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is out of action till early March due to an Achilles tendon injury, which will see Olivier Giroud continue as the main striker for the Rossoneri. Defender Simon Kjaer is out for the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

For Udinese, there are no major injury concerns as of now and coach Gabriele Cioffi could play the same XI which walked away with a hard-fought point against Lazio.

AC Milan vs Udinese probable XI:

AC Milan Predicted Starting line-up: Mike Maignan (GK), Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Fikayo Tomori, Davide Calabria, Ismael Bennacer, Sandro Tonali, Rafael Leao, Brahim Diaz, Junior Messias, Olivier Giroud

Udinese FC Predicted Starting line-up: Marco Silvestri (GK), Nehuen Perez, Pablo Mari, Rodrigo Becao, Nahuel Molina, Jean-Victor Makengo, Walace, Tolgay Arslan, Brandon Soppy, Beto, Gerard Deulofeu

What time is the Serie A AC Milan vs Udinese kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Friday at 23:15 PM IST at San Siro.

What TV channel will show the Serie A AC Milan vs Udinese match?

The Serie A matches will be broadcasted on MTV.

How can I stream the Serie A AC Milan vs Udinese fixture?

The match between AC Milan and Udinese will be live-streamed on Voot app.

