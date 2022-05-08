Serie A: Atalanta Beat Spezia to Continue Europa League Push

Atalanta kept up their bid for European football next season with a 3-1 win at Spezia which meant that the home side are not yet safe from relegation.

Goals from Luis Muriel, Berat Djimsiti and Mario Pasalic took the three points for Atalanta on the Italian Riviera, moving Gian Piero Gasperini’s side up to seventh and in with a shout of Europa League football.

After three straight seasons of Champions League action, the best Atalanta can hope for is Europe’s second-tier competition as they sit 10 points behind fourth-placed Juventus with two matches to play.

Juve and league leaders Inter Milan contesting the Italian Cup final on Wednesday means that two Europa League spots can be earned through league placings.

Atalanta are level on points with Roma, who sit sixth and in the second Europa League berth ahead of their match at eighth-placed Fiorentina on Monday night.

Spezia meanwhile remain five points ahead of Cagliari who sit just inside the bottom three and face 17th-placed Salernitana later on Sunday.

Daniele Verdi’s well-taken leveller at the half-hour mark wasn’t enough for Thiago Motta’s side, who can still be caught by both Cagliari and a Genoa team level on 28 points with the Sardinians.

