Serie A: Dusan Vlahovic Pounces to Earn Juventus Comeback Win at Cagliari

Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic pounced 15 minutes from time to earn Juventus a 2-1 comeback victory at Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday. Juve made a slow start in Sardinia and fell behind when Italy striker Joao Pedro stroked the hosts into a 10th-minute lead. The visitors dominated the remainder of the opening period and got themselves back on level terms on the stroke of halftime when Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt headed home.

There was only going to be one winner as Juve remained well on top in the second half, with the pressure finally telling as January signing Vlahovic scored his fifth league goal since arriving in Turin to seal victory for his new side.

The win helped fourth-placed Juve close to within four points of Napoli in third, ahead of the Neapolitans’ clash with Fiorentina on Sunday.

At the other end of the standings, Cagliari’s fifth successive league loss left them three points above the relegation zone, having played two more games than Venezia in 18th.

