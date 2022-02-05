Serie A Inter Milan vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Serie A returns to action after the international break and what a way to kick off the weekend as Inter Milan host neighbours and rivals AC Milan in the Milan Derby on Saturday, February 3, from 22:30 PM IST onwards at the iconic San Siro. Inter are at the top of the points table and four points clear of AC Milan, the Black and Blue are cruising away once again and are on course to successfully defend the Serie A title. AC Milan, on the other hand, enter the fixture after taking a point away from their draw against Juventus. The Milan derby always delivers as there is no shortage of action and emotions on the field and the previous results only indicate that the clash will be intense and fierce. A blockbuster clash is scheduled and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Inter Milan vs AC Milan Serie A clash live streaming online and telecast details.

>Serie A Inter Milan vs AC Milan: Team News, Injury Update

For Inter Milan, South American players Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez are away on International duty and will miss out on the derby. Ivan Perisic is fit and ready along with Nicolo Barella and Inter are ready for the clash.

AC Milan, however, have been dealt a major blow as veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic is unsure for the derby after an injury problem suffered earlier is acting up again. Olivier Giroud is expected to start upfront with Leao and Diaz for the clash.

>Inter Milan vs AC Milan probable XI:

Inter Milan Predicted Starting line-up: Samir Handanovic (GK), Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Ivan Perisic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Matteo Darmian, Lautaro Martinez, Eden Dzeko

AC Milan FC Predicted Starting line-up: Maignan (GK), Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romangnoli, Pierre Kalulu, Davide Calabria, Rade Krunic, Sandro Tonali, Rafael Leao, Brahim Diaz, Junior Messias, Olivier Giroud

>What time is the Serie A Inter Milan vs AC Milan kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 22:30 PM IST at the San Siro.

>What TV channel will show the Serie A Inter Milan vs AC Milan match?

The Serie A matches will be broadcasted on MTV.

>How can I stream the Serie A Inter Milan vs AC Milan fixture?

The match between Inter Milan and AC Milan will be live-streamed on the Voot app.

