Serie A: Last-gasp Beto Header Earns Udinese Point at Atalanta

Udinese forward Beto (AP)
Beto's scored a dramatic stoppage-time header to earn Udinese a 1-1 draw at Atalanta in Serie A.

Reuters
BERGAMO // Updated: October 24, 2021, 19:31 IST

Both teams hit the post in a tightly-contested first half, with Josip Ilicic denied for the hosts and Nahuel Molina for Udinese from a tight angle.

Atalanta came out for the second half with added impetus and got what looked set to be the winning goal in the 56th minute when Ruslan Malinovskiy drilled home from 20 metres out.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side were not overly troubled until the dying stages, but the late pressure from the visitors told as Beto climbed highest from a corner to snatch a last-gasp point for Udinese.

Atalanta climbed above Lazio, who play Hellas Verona later on Sunday, into fifth in the standings, and Udinese stayed 13th.

first published: October 24, 2021, 19:31 IST