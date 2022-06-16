Serie A: Mattia De Sciglio Extends Juventus Contract Until 2025

Mattia De Sciglio has signed an extension to his Juventus contract which will keep him at the club until 2025, the Serie A side announced on Thursday.

Italy’s De Sciglio played 29 times for Juve in all competitions last season after returning from a loan at Lyon.

The full-back, 29, has been at the Turin giants since 2017, winning three league titles and an Italian Cup.

Last year, Juve finished fourth in Serie A, failing to win a trophy for the first time since 2010.

De Sciglio has represented his country 40 times.

