Serie A: Red-hot Ciro Immobile Treble Fires Lazio to Win at Genoa

Ciro Immobile shot to the top of the Serie A scoring charts on Sunday with a hat-trick in Lazio’s 4-1 win at struggling Genoa which moved them up to fifth.

Italy forward Immobile took his league tally to 24 goals in 27 games this season in a victory which put Lazio in the Europa League spot, one point ahead of local rivals AS Roma who face Salernitana later on Sunday.

He has two more than Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic after netting with a beautiful low finish on the stroke of half-time to put Lazio two ahead and added two more in the second period.

Lazio are seven points off fourth-placed Juve, who are on the fringes of an enthralling title race which could well provide more twists and turns later on Sunday.

Napoli host Fiorentina in one of the three-afternoon fixtures hoping to take the top spot from AC Milan, who lead both Luciano Spalletti’s side and Inter Milan by a point before their trip to Torino in Sunday’s late match.

Genoa, who scored shortly after Immobile’s second through a Patric own goal, suffered their second straight defeat and stay in the relegation zone.

Alexander Blessin’s side are three points behind Cagliari who sit 17th and lost 2-1 to Juve on Saturday.

