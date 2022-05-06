Home » News » Football » Serie A: Salernitana Beat Venezia to Climb Out of Relegation Zone

Salernitana's Federico Bonazzoli, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal on a penalty kick during the Serie A match between Salernitana and Venezia at the Arechi stadium in Salerno, Italy, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)
Associated Press
Updated: May 06, 2022, 16:07 IST

After spending virtually the entire season in the relegation zone, Salernitana reached the safety spots with a 2-1 win over Venezia in Serie A on Thursday.

Federico Bonazzoli converted a penalty and Simone Verdi scored the winner after Thomas Henry equalized for last-place Venezia.

Salernitana moved up to 17th place, one point ahead of Cagliari. Venezia remained last and dropped seven points behind Salernitana with three matches remaining — virtually ensuring they will be relegated.

Salernitana have won four of their last five matches and are on a five-game unbeaten run.

The match was postponed from January when there was a coronavirus outbreak within Salernitana’s team.

