Serie A Venezia vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan travel to the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo as they face Venezia in the league clash. Sitting third in the Serie A table and booking their spot in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, Inter Milan have been impressive so far and are well in contention for the Serie A title, despite sitting four points behind Napoli and AC Milan. Riding high on confidence, Inter handed Napoli their first loss in the league in a thrilling 3-2 win.

Venezia on the other hand are 14th on the table, however, they were able to beat Jose Mourinho’s Roma 3-2 and enter the fixture with a 1-0 win over Bologna. Venezia stare at a huge challenge as they face the Serie A defending champions, but are capable of spoiling Inter’s winning run. A thrilling contest set and fans here can check all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Venezia vs Inter Milan Serie A clash live streaming online and television details.

>Serie A Venezia vs Inter Milan: Team News, Injury Update

For Venezia, Dennis Johnsen returns after recovering from his injury and reserve goalkeeper Luca Lezzerini is expected to be included in the XI. Luca Fiordilino and Michael Svoboda are expected to make the bench for the clash against Inter.

For Inter, defender Stefan de Vrij and forward Alexis Sanchez are out after picking up hamstring injuries. Andrea Ranocchia will solidify his role as the central defender and will join Skriniar at the back. Arturo Vidal is fit and ready and can get a start in the XI against Venezia.

>Venezia vs Inter Milan probable XI:

Venezia Predicted Starting line-up: Sergio Romero (GK), Pasquale Mazzocchi, Mattia Caldara, Pietro Ceccaroni, Ridgeciano Haps; Antonio Junior Vacca, Gianluca Busio, Ethanb Ampadu; Mattia Aramu; David Okereke, Dennis Johnsen

Inter Milan FC Predicted Starting line-up: Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Andrea Ranocchia, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Federico Dimarco; Hakan Calhanoglu; Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

>What time is the Serie A Venezia vs Inter Milan kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 01:15 AM IST at the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo.

>What TV channel will show the Serie A Venezia vs Inter Milan match?

The Serie A matches will be broadcast on MTV.

>How can I stream the Serie A Venezia vs Inter Milan fixture?

The match between Venezia and Inter Milan will be live-streamed on the Voot app.

