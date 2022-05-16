Sevilla Secure Champions League Spot with Draw at Atletico Madrid

A late second-half header from Youssef En-Nesyri earned Sevilla a 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid on Sunday, securing Julen Lopetegui’s side Champions League qualification despite extending their winless run to four games.

With Real Madrid already crowned champions and both Barcelona and Atletico assured of a top-four finish, the pressure was on Sevilla, who had drawn their previous three games.

They fell behind at the Metropolitano on Sunday when Atletico defender Jose Maria Gimenez scored the opener with a header in the 30th minute.

Yet Sevilla equalised five minutes from fulltime following a mistake by Reinildo Mandava, who gifted the ball to Oliver Torres on the edge of his own area and the former Porto midfielder crossed perfectly for En-Nesyri to score for Sevilla.

With one match remaining, the result left Sevilla fourth in the standings on 67 points, three ahead of Real Betis in fifth, but with a better head-to-head record than their local rivals.

The Copa del Rey winners, who had already secured a Europa League spot, won 2-0 at home against Granada on Sunday.

Barcelona were held to a goalless draw at Getafe, but still wrapped up a second-place finish in LaLiga to secure a spot in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

They are on 73 points, five ahead of third-placed Atletico.

Real Sociedad also secured a spot in the Europa League after recovering from going a goal down to win 2-1 at Villarreal with second-half goals from Alexander Isak and Martin Zubimendi.

They are sixth on 62 points, six ahead of Unai Emery’s Villarreal side who could fail to qualify for European competition entirely, after reaching the Champions League semi-finals this season.

They are only one point ahead of eighth-placed Athletic Bilbao, who won 2-0 on Sunday against Osasuna.

Villarreal play Barcelona next Sunday while Sevilla play Athletic, who are still fighting for seventh place and a spot in the Europa Conference League.

