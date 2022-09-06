Sevilla vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester City will be eager to end their quest for a Champions League Trophy this time around as they kick-start their campaign against Spanish giants Sevilla. Pep Guardiola’s men will travel to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan to play their opener on Wednesday, September 7, 12:30 am (IST).

City have played well in the group stages of the Champions League but have stumbled in the crucial stages of the tournament. Last year, they were knocked out by the champions Real Madrid in the semi-final stage. On the other hand, Sevilla were ousted from the group stage of the UCL and were knocked out of the Europa League as well.

In the Spanish league, Sevilla were defeated 3-0 by a dominant Barcelona side in their most recent match and are yet to register a win in the league.

Advertisement

Manchester City looks like slight favourites with their star-studded line-up, but Sevilla has proved their mettle on the big UCL nights in the past and might just create an upset that would spark their seemingly dull season so far.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Ahead of Wednesday’s UCL match between Sevilla and Manchester City; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League 2022-23 match between Sevilla and Manchester City will be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Sevilla and Manchester City will take place on September 7, Wednesday.

Where will the Champions League 2022-23 match between Sevilla and Manchester City be played?

The UCL match between Sevilla and Manchester City will be played at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain.

What time will the Champions League 2022-23 match between Sevilla and Manchester City begin?

Advertisement

The UCL match between Sevilla and Manchester City will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sevilla and Manchester City match?

Sevilla vs Manchester City UCL match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sevilla and Manchester City EPL match?

Sevilla vs Manchester City UCL match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Advertisement

Sevilla and Manchester City Possible Starting XI:

Sevilla Predicted Starting Line-up: Yassine Bono (Gk), Jesus Navas, Tanguy Nianzou, Fernando, Marcos Acuna, Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic, Thomas Delaney, Erik Lamela, Papu Gomez, Youssef En-Nesyri

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson (Gk), Jao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Iikay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here