'She Dumped Me for Messi...' Antonela Roccuzzo's Ex-boyfriend's Sensational Claims Resurface

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo have known each other since they were 10. Messi opened up about his relationship for the first time back in 2009. However, old comments by Anotnela’s ex-boyfriend on the matter have once again taken the internet by storm. Antonela’s friend had reportedly stated that the couple might have known each other since childhood but things only got serious between them in 2007. The unnamed person even admitted to being in a relationship with Antonela. However, things could not materialize between them.

“She dumped me, but at least she did not leave me for any old bloke - she dumped me for Messi," Antonela’s ex-boyfriend had reportedly told a local paper while talking about their relationship back in 2010.

It is believed that Messi, while playing for Newell’s Old Boys Club, had met Antonela for the first time. However, Messi moved to the Spanish football club Barcelona at the age of 11 and this put a sudden end to their friendship. Messi and Antonela later got reconnected in 2004 and five years later the then-Barcelona striker made his relationship public. Messi and Antonela got married in 2017 and now they have three sons. The couple welcomed their first child Thiago in 2012 and later they were blessed with two sons – Matteo and Ciro.

Coming back to the on-field events, Messi won the Golden Ball award in Qatar to guide Argentina to their third World Cup title. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker recorded seven goals and three assists to win his maiden FIFA World Cup title. Messi also became the first footballer in the history of the tournament to win the Golden Ball award twice.

Messi overtook former Argentina striker Gabriel Batistuta to score the highest number of goals in FIFA World Cups. The Argentina skipper converted from the spot against Croatia in the semi-finals and scored his 11th FIFA World Cup goal to overtake Batistuta.

The 35-year-old added two more goals to his tally after securing a brace against France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 summit clash. Argentina prevailed over Les Bleus in penalties to lift the World Cup trophy for the third time.

