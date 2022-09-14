Sheriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Sheriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United Europa League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester United will aim to register their first win of the Europa League when they take on Moldovan giants Sheriff Tiraspol on September 15. The Red Devils were stunned by Real Sociedad in their first match of the Europa League at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag will hope that his boys don’t get bogged down with the 1-0 defeat that they suffered against Real Sociedad. A controversial award of a penalty for Real Sociedad played a major role in United’s defeat at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will have to get over that defeat and collect maximum points against Sheriff Tiraspol in order to revive their campaign. Luke Shaw’s foot injury renders him doubtful for the match. Marcus Rashford will likely be fielded after being left out as a precaution against Sociedad.

Sheriff Tiraspol will be on a high after registering a convincing win over Omonia Nicosia. However, Manchester United will be the favourites on Thursday. Sheriff Tiraspol don’t have any injury concerns, and only goalkeeper Dumitru Celeadnic will miss out due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Ahead of the Europa League match between Manchester United and Sheriff Tiraspol, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Manchester United be played?

The Europa League match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Manchester United will be played on September 15, Thursday.

Where will the match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Manchester United be played?

The Europa League match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Manchester United will be played at the Zimbru Stadium, Moldova.

What time will the match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Manchester United begin?

The Europa League match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Manchester United will begin at 10:15 pm IST, on September 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Manchester United?

The Europa League match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Manchester United will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Manchester United?

The Europa League match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Manchester United will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Predicted Line-up:

Sheriff Tiraspol Predicted Line-up: Koval; Zohouri, Kiki, Radeljic, Kpozo; Badolo, Kyabou, Diop; Ouattara, Atiemwen, Akanbi

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Eriksen, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

