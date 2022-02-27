Sir Alex Ferguson Unveils a Statue of Himself in Aberdeen, Legendary Manager Describes it as a 'Fantastic Honour'

A proud Sir Alex Ferguson unveiled his own statue outside Aberdeen’s Pittodrie Stadium on Friday. The event was held at Aberdeen’s home ground and bronze sculpture was revealed to club officials as well as supporters. Though best remembered for his legendary tenure in charge at Manchester United, the legendary Scotsman had led the Dons to multiple victories beforehand during an eight-year tenure in charge of the Scottish Premiership team between 1978 and 1986. Sir Alex had steered Aberdeen to three Scottish league titles, four Scottish Cups and the European Cup Winners’ Cup, before taking charge at Old Trafford.

According to a Mail Online report, Sir Alex was joined by a number of former Aberdeen greats including Willie Miller, Gordon Strachan and Neil Simpson as the club showed off the bronze statue. The full-scale cast of the legendary manager was based on a photograph of Ferguson celebrating Aberdeen’s Scottish Premier Division victory in 1980. The statue will be located outside the Richard Donald Stand and was created by sculptor Andy Edwards.

The legendary manager who was also present at the unveiling ceremony received a standing ovation from fans on his return to his former club. He described the statue as a “fantastic honour" and said that what was achieved at Aberdeen was “almost a miracle."

“It’s a fantastic honour. You have to reflect on my life in that way because what we achieved here at Aberdeen was almost a miracle," the publication quoted the 80-year-old.

Speaking to supporters during the ceremony, Sir Alex said, “I had the right material. They were all there. All they needed was the direction and desire and they showed that eventually. It was an absolutely brilliant period for me."

Reminiscing about his team of that era, Sir Alex added, “The thing about human beings, some people want to go to the moon for their holidays and some want to go to the local park. These boys wanted to go to the moon."

“They had the desire to be better and better and that gave me the incentive to work with them and let them understand that, look, other clubs want to win trophies, you have to want to win it more than them.

“The desire to win more than others is what will get you there."

The statue is the first of a series which is being planned to celebrate and honour the club’s heroes.

