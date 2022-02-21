Home » News » Football » Siuuu! Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Fans After Reaching 400 Million Followers on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo thanked his supporters and fans for their support after reaching the landmark of 400 million Instagram followers.

Sports Desk| News18.com
Updated: February 21, 2022, 21:03 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to celebrate becoming the first celebrity to reach 400 million followers on the social media platform.

He posted a video on Instagram to thank his fans for their support. The Manchester United and Portugal forward reached the milestone earlier this month.

In the video message, Ronaldo said: “Hi guys, 400 million… wow. What a number. Now I can say ‘Siuuu!’

“It’s fantastic, what a moment for me. Without you none of this is possible. From the bottom of my heart I have to say thank you.

“Keep going like that. I will share my life with you, all the things with you because you deserve it.

“Thank you very much and let’s do it for another 100, 200 millions. Thank you guys."

According to some reports in the media, which surfaced last year, claimed that Ronaldo makes around 40 million USD per year from Instagram with sponsored posts, which is around $1.6 million per post in 2021.

That is not all, he boasts an average of 10 million ‘likes’ for each post, with him making 3242 posts and only follows 500 users.

Kylie Jenner is second in the list of the most-followed individual on Instagram, with over 308 million followers, followed by Lionel Messi in third with 306 million.

first published: February 21, 2022, 21:00 IST