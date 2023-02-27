‘So Embarrassing’: Piers Morgan Mocks Erik Ten Hag for Dancing after Manchester United's Carabao Cup Victory

British TV personality Piers Morgan has lambasted Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for dancing after his team’s Carabao Cup victory over Newcastle on Sunday, February 26. Piers tweeted a video in which Ten Hag and the players can be seen celebrating United’s win with some dancing. “Can’t believe I am watching a Manchester United manager & players dancing with joy after winning the Carabao Cup. So embarrassing," Piers wrote in the caption. His polarizing tweet has gone viral with over 8.2 million views on the microblogging site.

Football fans have dropped interesting comments under Piers’ tweet. While some have mocked Erik ten Hag, others have called out the TV personality.

One Chelsea fan replied, “To be honest and fair, that’s their level. They cannot aim for anything higher than this, so let them dance."

Another user wrote, “Thank you Piers, your interview with Ronaldo galvanised Manchester United and helped kick start the club winning again."

Manchester United lifted their first trophy in six years by defeating Newcastle in impressive fashion at the iconic Wembley. Therefore, it’s understandable why Erik ten Hag was elated after the match.

While speaking to the press, the Dutchman was ecstatic and full of praise for his squad.

“It was definitely the right spirit, there is very good spirit in the team. We act as a team and fight for everything. We beat them, it was not always the best football but I think it was effective. What you see is they are really well connected with each other. They also challenge each other and, in moments, they help each other when it’s difficult. It’s great to see. I think it’s the best a manager can get," Erik ten Hag was quoted as saying at the post-match presser.

Erik ten Hag has actually transformed the Red Devils since taking charge at Old Trafford last summer. He made some unpopular big decisions like dropping Harry Maguire from the starting XI. Besides, Ten Hag had a major role in the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from United. However, it seems like Ten Hag’s efforts are paying off.

Manchester United have lost just once in their previous 21 games and are currently in the third position on the Premier League table. They even defeated a formidable Barcelona team in the Europa League last week. United are certainly looking unstoppable and on course to their 14th League title.

