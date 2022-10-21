'Sometimes Heat of The Moment Gets The Best of Us'- Cristiano Ronaldo After Getting Dropped From Chelsea Game

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo opened up after being dropped from the club’s upcoming Premier League fixture against Chelsea. The United chose to drop Ronaldo for Saturday’s fixture after his move against Tottenham Hotspur, wherein he left the pitch before the final whistle.

After Ronaldo walked out before the final whistle, his action quickly garnered controversy as many former players and fans questioned his move. However, Ronaldo released a statement through his social media accounts stating that he often tries to live and play respectfully and further tries to set an example but sometimes the heat of the moment get’s the best of him.

Ronaldo said, “As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision making process."

“I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment get’s the best of us," Ronaldo further added.

He further mentioned that he is working hard with the team and looks forward for everyone to be together again.

“Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again," Ronaldo concluded his statement.

Ronaldo and United’s journey so far has been quite on and off as first there was question on his fitness. Then recently, United’s manager Erik Ten Hag had spoken in the favour of Ronaldo, stating that he would like him to continue with United beyond the winter transfer window. However, it will be seen whether Ronaldo gets the chance to take on field after Chelsea game on Saturday (October 22) or not.

