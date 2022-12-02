'Sometimes I do Stupid Stuff': Jack Grealish Regrets Making Fun of Miguel Almiron

Manchester City celebrated their Premier League title earlier this year in May but for their winger Jack Grealish it turned out to be a controversial period.

Grealish, while talking about Manchester City’s tactics, had taken a sly dig at Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron. The comment soon triggered a big storm and Grealish was at the receiving end of some criticism.

The English winger has now opened up on the matter for the first time since making those remarks.

Grealish has admitted that it was a stupid act to make fun of Almiron and regrets making such silly comments.

“That was one thing I regret. When I said earlier that sometimes I do stupid stuff, that was one. I regret that. I swear, I’m actually buzzing the way he’s reacted. He said something about me in the interview the other day, he wished me the best. I thought ‘what a guy!’ because if that was me and somebody had said that about me, I’d have probably been the other way," Grealish said during an interview with The Guardian.

It all started back in May during City’s Premier League title celebration.

City lifted the trophy after clinching a 3-2 win over Aston Villa on the final day of the season. Their manager Pep Guardiola decided to bring winger Riyad Mahrez off the pitch in the second half.

Grealish, while talking about the move, said that “He [Mahrez ] played like Almiron."

Grealish has now revealed that he recently reached out to his former Aston Villa teammate Matt Targett to send an apology to Almiron.

Grealish’s comments unsurprisingly created a big controversy but Almiron was absolutely unfazed by the whole fiasco.

Almiron has so far scored 10 goals after playing 20 matches so far this season for both his club and country. The Paraguayan had later branded Grealish as a “great" player and also disclosed that the whole development has nothing to do with his terrific form.

“Jack’s a great player first and foremost and I wish him all the best as I always do," Almiron told Sky Sports.

Grealish, on other hand, is currently playing in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022. He has till now come off the bench in all three matches for England and found the back of the net in the 90th minute in England’s 6-2 romp against Iran on November 21.

In club football, Grealish left his childhood club Aston Villa after securing an eye-watering £100 million move to City in 2021. And has so far netted seven goals for the defending Premier League winners across all competitions.

