Son Heung-min's Tottenham Hotspur to Play in South Korea on Pre-season Tour

Tottenham Hotspur will play a K League XI in the South Korean capital Seoul on July 13, the club said, as Premier League teams return to lucrative overseas tours stopped due to Covid-19.

Korean forward Son Heung-min and England international striker Harry Kane will be the star attractions when Spurs face a selection of the best players from South Korea’s top league.

Antonio Conte’s side will also play a second pre-season friendly in South Korea, with details to be announced “in due course".

Spurs have built a strong following in South Korea because of their Korean international Son and this will be their third visit to the country.

Premier League teams are set to embark on a series of money-spinning international tours this summer, having put them on hold over the past two years because of the pandemic.

Also in July, Manchester United will play fierce rivals Liverpool in Bangkok before flying off to Australia.

United, who look likely to be under the management of Dutchman Erik ten Hag by then, will play fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace in Melbourne.

