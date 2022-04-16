SOU vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Southampton and Arsenal: Southampton will be bidding to salvage their pride by stealing a point against Arsenal on Saturday when the two teams will battle it out in the Premier League at the St Mary’s stadium in an anticipating encounter. The Saints will look to put up a brave performance this weekend following a 0-6 hammering at the hands of Chelsea in their most recent fixture. The aforementioned defeat also extended the home side’s winless streak to five games. Southampton’s performance has taken a hit as the end of the season nears as they have managed to collect just one point from their last five games and they will look to get their campaign back on track with this game.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s top-four race took a hit last weekend after they were handed a 1-2 loss at the hands of Brighton last Saturday. They are now three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and a draw or loss in this fixture is set to further derail this campaign this season.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Southampton and Arsenal; here is all you need to know:

SOU vs ARS Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Southampton and Arsenal.

SOU vs ARS Live Streaming

The match between Southampton and Arsenal is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

SOU vs ARS Match Details

The match between Southampton and Arsenal will be played on Saturday, April 16, at St Mary’s Stadium. The game between Southampton and Arsenal will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

SOU vs ARS Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Xhaka

Vice-Captain: Martinelli

SOU vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ramsdale

Defenders: Gabriel, White, Walker-Peters, Salisu

Midfielders: Xhaka, Martinelli, S Armstrong, Ward-Prowse

Strikers: Nketiah, Broja

Southampton vs Arsenal starting line-ups:

Southampton Predicted Starting XI: Forster; Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; S. Armstrong, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi; Adams, Broja

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

