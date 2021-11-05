>SOU vs AVL Dream18 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Southampton and Aston Villa: Southampton and Aston Villa will be up against each other on Saturday, November 6, at St. Mary’s Stadium in a Premier League encounter. Both Southampton and Aston Villa have had a slow start to their Premier League campaign this season.

While Southampton is occupying the 14th spot in the table, Aston Villa is placed at 15th place, one point behind their opponents.

The Saints are coming into this game after securing a crucial 1-0 win over Claudio Ranieri’s Watford in their last encounter and they will look to achieve the same result in this fixture as well.

Advertisement

Aston Villa, on the other hand, suffered a 1-4 defeat at the hands of West Ham in the previous game and will look to go back to winning ways with this game.

The two teams have met on 80 occasions in the past Aston Villa winning 29 games. Southampton have won 28 of those encounters while others ended in a tie.

>Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Southampton and Aston Villa; here is all you need to know:

>SOU vs AVL Telecast

The Premier League match between Southampton and Aston Villa will be broadcast on Star Sports Select.

>SOU vs AVL Live Streaming

The match between Southampton and Aston Villa is available to be streamed live on Hotstar+Disney App.

>SOU vs AVL Match Details

The match between Southampton and Aston Villa will be played on Saturday, November 6, at St. Mary’s Stadium. The game between Southampton and Aston Villa will start at 01:30 am (IST).

>SOU vs AVL Dream18 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Fraser Forster

Vice-Captain: Valentino Livramento

>SOU vs AVL Dream18 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Fraser Forster

Defenders: Valentino Livramento, Jan Bednarek, Matthew Cash, Ashley Young

Midfielders: James Ward Prowse, Stuart Armstrong, Leon Bailey

Strikers: Nathan Redmond, Che Adams, Danny Ings

>Southampton vs Aston Villa starting line-ups:

Southampton Possible Starting Line-up: Fraser Forster, Valentino Livramento, Jan Bednarek, Kyle Walker Peters, Jack Stephens, James Ward Prowse, Stuart Armstrong, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Theo Walcott, Nathan Redmond, Che Adams

Aston Villa Possible Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Matthew Cash, Ashley Young, Kortney Hause, Matt Targett, John McGinn, Leon Bailey, Anwar El Ghazi, Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings, Bertrand Traore

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.