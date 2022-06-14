Sourav Ganguly Tags Wrong 'Sunil Chhetri' While Congratulating Indian Football Team For AFC Asian Cup Qualification

Sourav Ganguly congratulated the Indian football team on their AFC Asian Cup qualification. The former India cricket captain has often seen supporting the football team but this time he made a huge error while posting a congratulatory note on Twitter.

Sunil Chhetri and Co. qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup on Tuesday after Palestine defeated the Philippines. They have won their first two matches of the group stage against Cambodia and Afghanistan is currently placed at the second spot in Group D.

Ganguly on Tuesday, wrote on Twitter, “Great work by the Indian Football team on qualifying for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup! Led by the captain @SunilChhetri, the team has shown great spirit and no better place to do this than the Mecca of Football, good support by the fans throughout."

Advertisement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President made a massive error while tagging the Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri. Ganguly tagged his namesake from Nepal who himself replied back to the legendary cricketer on Twitter.

“Hi Sourav, this is Sunil from Nepal, not your captain Sunil Chhetri. Please correct your mention for your captain." he tweeted.

Advertisement

The Blue Tigers have now qualified for back-to-back editions of the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in their history. The 24 teams in the qualification third round were divided into six groups of four each. The matches of each group were played across different venues with India hosting the group D games. All the group winners and the five best second-place finishers across the six groups will qualify for the Asian Cup.

Advertisement

India will next face their group leaders Hong Kong on Tuesday where they will look to complete a hat-trick of wins and move to the top of the points table.

As things stand now, Hong Kong (six points) lead group D ahead of India on goal difference as both teams cross swords in their final round clash later in the day.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.