South Korea vs Ghana Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Ghana offered a spirited show in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opening encounter against Portugal. The African nation scored two late goals in the match but still could not avoid a defeat. Otto Addo’s men will now be aiming to improve their defensive performance and clinch full three points from their next encounter.

In their next game, Ghana will be up against South Korea on Monday. The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana will be played at the Education City Stadium in Doha.

Meanwhile, South Korea will head into the encounter after playing out a goalless draw against Uruguay in their last FIFA World Cup 2022 match. The Asian side currently occupy the second spot in Group H.

Ahead of Monday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana; here is all you need to know:

What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana will take place on November 28, Monday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match South Korea vs Ghana be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana will be played at the Education City Stadium in Doha.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match South Korea vs Ghana begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Korea vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

South Korea vs Ghana match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Korea vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

South Korea vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

South Korea vs Ghana Possible Starting XI:

South Korea predicted Starting Line-up: Seung-Gyu Kim, Moon-Hwan Kim, Min-Jae Kim, Young-Gwon Kim, Jin-Su Kim, Woo-Young Jung, In-Beom Hwang, Sang-Ho Na, Jae-Sung Lee, Heung-Min Son, Ui-Jo Hwang

Ghana Predicted Starting Line-up: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Abdul Rahman Baba, Mohammed Kudus, Salis Abdul Samed, Thomas Partey, Alidu Seidu, Inaki Williams, Andre Ayew

