Southampton vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Table-toppers Arsenal will be aiming to extend their sensational four-match winning run when they return to action in the Premier League on Sunday. Arsenal will be up against Southampton. The match between Southampton and Arsenal will be played at Saint Mary’s Stadium.

The Gunners have been simply outstanding this season so far. In the Premier League, Mikel Arteta’s men have conceded just one defeat after playing 10 matches. Arsenal’s solitary Premier League defeat occurred back in September when the London giants were outplayed by Manchester United.

Southampton, on the other hand, have had a totally different Premier League outing this time. The Saints have managed to win on just three occasions after playing 11 Premier League games. However, in their last Premier League fixture, Southampton clinched full three points after getting the better of Bournemouth.

With just 11 points from as many games, Southampton currently find themselves in the 14th spot in the Premier League standings.

Ahead of the EPL match between Southampton and Arsenal, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022 match between Southampton and Arsenal be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Southampton and Arsenal will take place on October 23, Sunday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Southampton vs Arsenal be played?

The EPL match between Southampton and Arsenal will be played at Saint Mary’s Stadium.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Southampton vs Arsenal begin?

The EPL match between Southampton and Arsenal will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Southampton vs Arsenal EPL match?

Southampton vs Arsenal EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Southampton vs Arsenal EPL match?

Southampton vs Arsenal EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Southampton vs Arsenal Possible Starting XI:

Southampton Predicted Starting Line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Lyanco, Duje Caleta-Car, Mohammed Salisu, Moussa Djenepo, James Ward-Prowse, Ibrahima Diallo, Romain Perraud, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Che Adams, Adam Armstrong

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus

