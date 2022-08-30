Southampton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Southampton vs Chelsea Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Southampton will take on Chelsea in a riveting Premier League encounter on August 30. In their previous match, The Saints lost to Manchester United 1-0. Therefore, Ralph Hasenhuttl would want his boys to make amends in their next match and capitalize on strong home support.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have made a good start to their Premier League campaign. The team looked in imperious form in their last match against Leicester City. Raheem Sterling found the back of the net twice and appeared to be in fine touch. Thomas Tuchel would like his forward to continue his rich vein of form. Chelsea is at the fifth position on the points table and they can displace Leeds United from the fourth place by winning their next match. Chelsea are the favourites going into this match and would look to register a convincing win against Southampton.

Ahead of the match between Southampton vs Chelsea, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Southampton and Chelsea be played?

The Premier League match between Southampton and Chelsea will be played on August 30, Tuesday.

Where will the match between Southampton and Chelsea be played?

The Premier League match between Southampton and Chelsea will be played at the Saint Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

What time will the match between Southampton and Chelsea begin?

The Premier League match between Southampton and Chelsea will begin at 12:15 am IST, on August 31.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Southampton and Chelsea?

The Premier League match between Southampton and Chelsea will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Southampton and Chelsea?

The Premier League match between Southampton and Chelsea will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Southampton Predicted Starting Line-up: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; A. Armstrong, Aribo, Elyououssi; Adams

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Chilwell; Mount, Sterling; Havertz

