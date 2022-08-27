Southampton vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester United have every reason to be hopeful after their win against Liverpool in their last Premier League match. The Old Trafford side managed to win 2-1 against their eternal rivals. Up next for Manchester United are Southampton, in a Premier League encounter that takes place at 5 pm IST at St Mary’s.

Erik ten Hag’s reign as a Manchester United manager started of really poorly after demoralising defeats against Brentford and Brighton. His team needs to find some form if they want to be in the European places. Strikers Rashford and Jadon Sancho had a good day in office against Liverpool and would like to continue the tempo. Brazilian midfielder Casemiro might make his debut after his transfer from Real Madrid.

Southampton aren’t doing great either. Yes, they are three places above United at 11th on the points table but they have just four points to show after three games. Southampton ended last season poorly and things haven’t been good so far this season either.

Ahead of Saturday’s EPL match between Southampton and Manchester United here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2022-23 match between Southampton (SOU) and Manchester United (MUN) will be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Southampton and Manchester United will take place on August 27, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Southampton (SOU) vs Manchester United (MUN) be played?

The EPL match between Southampton and Manchester United will be played at St. Mary’s Stadium.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Southampton (SOU) vs Manchester United (MUN) begin?

The EPL match between Southampton and Manchester United will begin at 5:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Southampton (SOU) vs Manchester United (MUN) EPL match?

Southampton vs Manchester United EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Southampton (SOU) vs Manchester United (MUN) EPL match?

Southampton vs Manchester United EPL match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Southampton (SOU) vs Manchester United (MUN) Possible Starting XI:

Southampton Predicted Line-up: Alex Mcarthy (Gk), Kyle Walker-Peters, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Mohammed Salisu, Moussa Djenepo, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Joe Aribo, Mohammed Elyounoussi, Adam Armstrong, Che Adams

Manchester United Predicted Line-up: David de Gea (Gk), Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford

