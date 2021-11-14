>SPA vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Spain and Sweden: First place will be on the line in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture when Spain host Sweden at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Monday. The Spaniards enter the contest on the back of a 1-0 win over Greece on Thursday, and they just need to avoid defeat in order to secure a comfortable qualification for next year’s World Cup. Meanwhile, the visitors were denied a third win as they fell to a shocking 2-0 loss against Georgia last time out. They are a point adrift from Spain in the standings and it is a must-win game for them to avoid playoffs.

Notably, Spain did suffer a 2-1 loss when the two teams met in the reverse match two months back and since one point separates both countries in the group, the upcoming game has all the makings of a thrilling contest for the fans.

>Here are the details about today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter between Spain and Sweden:

>SPA vs SWE Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Spain and Sweden will be televised on the Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

>SPA vs SWE Live Streaming

The match between Spain and Sweden is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

>SPA vs SWE Match Details

The match between Spain and Sweden will be played on Monday, November 15, at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain. The game will kick-off at 01:15 am (IST).

>SPA vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alvaro Morata

Vice-Captain: Sergio Busquets

Goalkeeper: Robin Olsen

Defenders: Emil Krafth, Pau Torres, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ludwig Augustinsson

Midfielders: Dejan Kulusevski, Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Viktor Claesson

Strikers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alvaro Morata

>Spain vs Sweden probable XI:

Spain: Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Cesar Azpilicueta; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Rodri; Dani Olmo, Pablo Sarabia, Alvaro Morata

Sweden: Robin Olsen; Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelof, Martin Olsson, Ludwig Augustinsson; Viktor Claesson, Kristoffer Olsson, Dejan Kulusevski, Emil Forsberg; Alexander Isak, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

