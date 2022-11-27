Spain vs Germany Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Spain vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022, November 28

Spain and Germany had vastly contrasting starts to their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign. While the Spanish side recorded a stellar 7-0 victory against Costa Rica in their opener, the Germans were stunned by a spirited Japan who defeated them 2-1 on the day.

Hansi Flick’s men led the match by 1-0 going into half time. They were dominating proceedings and even had a goal ruled out for offside just before the break, but the Japanese had other plans as they outclassed Germany in the second half by scoring two goals without any response.

Their defeat against Japan, makes this match that much more important for the Germans should they have any hope of qualifying for the knockout stages. Die Mannschaft will have to turn over a new leaf if they want a positive result against Luis Enrique’s men who are currently in splendid form.

The clash of the two heavyweights should be an interesting fixture considering their reputation is on the line. Japan and Costa Rica are the other two teams in Group E apart from Germany and Spain.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Spain and Germany, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Spain and Germany be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Spain and Germany will be played on November 28, Monday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Spain and Germany be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Spain and Germany will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Spain and Germany begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Spain and Germany will begin at 12:30 am IST, on November 28.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Spain and Germany?

The FIFA World Cup match between Spain and Germany will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Spain and Germany?

The FIFA World Cup match between Spain and Germany will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Spain vs Germany Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pedri

Vice-Captain: Gundogan

Suggested Playing XI for Spain vs Germany Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Simon

DEF: Rudiger, Laporte, Carvajal

MID: Gavi, Pedri, Musiala, Torres, Gundogan

ST: Havertz, Asensio

Spain vs Germany probable starting lineups

Spain Predicted Starting Line-up: U Simon, D Carvajal, A Laporte, J Alba, P Torres, Gavi, S Busquets, Pedri, F Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo.

Germany Predicted Starting Line-up: M Neuer, T Kehrer, A Rudiger, N Schlotterbeck, D Raum, I Gundogan, J Kimmich, S Gnabry, T Muller, J Musiala, K Havertz

