Spain vs Germany Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022: When and Where to Watch SPN vs GER Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Spain went on to record a historic victory against Costa Rica in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign. They thrashed Luis Suarez’s team 7-0 to firmly establish themselves at the top of the group.

Gavi, Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio and Carlos Soler, all got themselves on the scoresheet after an electric performance. Luis Enrique will be hoping that his side can continue the same ruthless form against Germany on Monday.

The Germans, on the other hand, succumbed to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Japan. Hansi Flick’s men were leading 1-0 at halftime courtesy of an Ilkay Gundogan penalty and seemed like they were in control of the game. Kai Havertz even had a goal ruled out for offside in the latter minutes of the first half.

This Japanese side came out to shock the world as they scored two goals to pull off a stellar victory. The Germans now have a steep mountain to climb and would be hoping for a positive result against this Spanish side that seems to have found its rhythm already.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Germany, here is everything that you need to know.

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Germany be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Germany will take place on November 28, Monday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Spain vs Germany be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Germany will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Spain vs Germany begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Germany will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Spain vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Spain vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Spain vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Spain vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Spain vs Germany Possible Starting XI:

Spain Predicted Starting Line-up: U Simon, D Carvajal, A Laporte, J Alba, P Torres, Gavi, S Busquets, Pedri, F Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo.

Germany Predicted Starting Line-up: M Neuer, T Kehrer, A Rudiger, N Schlotterbeck, D Raum, I Gundogan, J Kimmich, S Gnabry, T Muller, J Musiala, K Havertz

