Spanish Super Cup 2021-22 Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bitter rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to cross swords on Thursday in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup at the King Fahd Stadium. The winner of this game will take on either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Bilbao in the summit clash on Sunday night. The Spanish Super Cup match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will kick off at 12:30 am (IST).

>Spanish Super Cup 2021-22 Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Barcelona’s Spanish centre-back Eric Garcia picked up a hamstring injury during their weekend draw against Granada and has been ruled out from this game. Pedri and Ferran Torres have been ruled out from this game after testing positive for COVID-19. Garcia, Martin Braithwaite and Sergi Roberto are also out as they are still nursing their injuries. Meanwhile, the trio of Ansu Fati, Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo has been added to the squad.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will not be able to call upon the services of Gareth Bale and Mariano Diaz for this game as they are still not completely fit. Dani Carvajal and Luka Jovic have regained their fitness and should be back on the field for this game.

>Barcelona vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Barcelona Predicted Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Gonzalez, Busquets, Gavi; Dembele, De Jong, Depay

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

>What time is the Spanish Super Cup 2021-22 Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick-off?

The match between Barcelona and Real Madrid is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 13, at 12:30 am (IST) at the King Fahd International Stadium.

>What TV channel will show the Spanish Super Cup 2021-22 Barcelona vs Real Madrid match?

The Spanish Super Cup 2021-22 match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will not be televised in India.

>How can I stream the Spanish Super Cup 2021-22 Barcelona vs Real Madrid fixture?

The match between Barcelona and Real Madrid can be live-streamed on Jio TV App.

