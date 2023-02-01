'Spent 200m Euros on Ronaldo, He Only Knows Siuu': Video of Alleged Al Nassr Director Goes Viral

After joining Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score in his first two appearances for his new club. Ronaldo and his side were defeated 3-1 by Al Ittihad in the Saudi Super last week.

Following the defeat, a video of an alleged director of Al Nassr is doing the rounds on social media, wherein he can be seen unhappy with the Portuguese superstar’s performances so far.

“Get out of here. I spent 200 million euros and he [Ronaldo] only knows how to go ‘Siuuuu’. It’s not possible," the man, dubbed as an Al Nassr director says in the viral video.

Advertisement

While the 37-year-old did score in his first appearance in Saudi Arabia, it came in an exhibition match against Lionel Messi’s PSG, as Ronaldo led the Riyadh XI comprising of players from Al Hilal and Al Nassr.

ALSO READ| Chelsea Sign Enzo Fernandez For €121m in Most Expensive Premier League Transfer Ever

He scored 2 goals and even won the Player of the Match award, but since then the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has failed to find the back of the net in two matches for his new club.

In another viral video that’s doing the rounds on social media, Ronaldo can be seen mocked by fans after the loss to Al Ittihad, as the supporters shouted Messi’s name while CR7 made his way off the pitch.

Advertisement

The legendary striker had signed with the Saudi Arabian club in a deal worth around €200m, after he terminated his contract with Manchester United by mutual consent, following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

ALSO READ| Manchester United Sign Marcel Sabitzer From Bayern Munich as Christian Eriksen’s Replacement

Amidst all the chaos, Ronaldo’s coach Rudi Garcia has stated that Al Nassr won’t be the place where he’ll retire and that he will return to Europe for another adventure.

Advertisement

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders. He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al-Nassr, he will return to Europe," said the coach in a press conference.

Al Nassr and Ronaldo return to action on February 3, as they take on Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League, looking to hold onto the top spot.

Read all the Latest Sports News here