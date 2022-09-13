Sporting CP vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sporting CP vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sporting CP will host Tottenham Hotspur in a riveting encounter in the UEFA Champions League on September 13. Both the teams have made a winning start to their Champions League campaign. Moreover, both Sporting and Spurs have carried forward their rich vein of form from Portuguese Primeira Liga and Premier League respectively.

However, Antonio Conte’s boys will be aware that beating a rejuvenated Sporting CP in their own backyard will be a tough challenge. Spurs will travel to Lisbon with a week’s rest, as their Premier League match against Manchester City was postponed after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Therefore, it remains to be seen if they have sustained their momentum. The visitors don’t have any injury concerns apart from Lucas Moura who is recuperating from a tendon injury.

Ruben Amorim’s men were clinical against Eintracht Frankfurt last week. But they won’t take anything for granted against the North London giants. For Sporting, Jeremiah St Juste will be forced to sit out on Tuesday due to a muscular problem. Matheus Reis and Manuel Ugarte should be back in the playing XI.

Ahead of the match between Sporting CP and Tottenham Hotspur, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Champions League match between Sporting CP and Tottenham Hotspur be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Sporting CP and Tottenham Hotspur will be played on September 13, Tuesday.

Where will the UEFA Champions League match between Sporting CP and Tottenham Hotspur be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Sporting CP and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Sporting CP and Tottenham Hotspur begin?

The UEFA Champions League match between Sporting CP and Tottenham Hotspur will begin at 10:15 am IST, on September 13.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Sporting CP and Tottenham Hotspur?

The UEFA Champions League match between Sporting CP and Tottenham Hotspur will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Sporting CP and Tottenham Hotspur?

The UEFA Champions League match between Sporting CP and Tottenham Hotspur will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Sporting CP Predicted Starting Line-up: Adan; Esgaio, Coates, Inacio; Porro, Morita, Ugarte, Reis; Trincao, Edwards, Goncalves

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Line-up: Lloris; Romero, Lenglet, Dier; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son

