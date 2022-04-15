SPZ vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A 2021-22 match between Spezia and Inter Milan: Spezia will have an uphill task when they face an in-form Inter Milan in their upcoming Serie A game. The match will kick off at 10: 30 pm on April 15. Spezia are currently in the 15th spot in the points table. The side will try gain confidence from their last game when they step on to the turf.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, will look to strengthen their winning streak in the away fixture. They are sitting in the second slot with 66 points in their kitty.

Ahead of today’s 2021-22 Serie A match between Spezia and Inter Milan; here is all you need to know:

SPZ vs INT Telecast

MTV will telecast the Serie A 2021-22 match between Spezia and Inter Milan.

SPZ vs INT Live Streaming

The Serie A match between Spezia and Inter Milan is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

SPZ vs INT Match Details

The match between Spezia and Inter Milan will be played on Friday, April 15, at the Alberto Picco. The game between Spezia and Inter Milan will start at 10:30 pm (IST).

SPZ vs INT Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Dzeko

Vice-Captain: Martinez

SPZ vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Nikolaou

Defenders: De Vrij, Skriniar, Reca

Midfielders: Barella, Brozovic, Maggiore

Strikers: Martinez, Gyasi, Dzeko

Spezia vs Inter Milan probable XI:

Spezia Predicted Starting XI: Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou, Reca; Maggiore, Kiwior, Bastoni; Agudelo, Manaj, Gyasi

