Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After failing to secure a victory in their last two games, Sreenidi Deccan desperately seek winning momentum in the I-League. Their last win occurred against Sudeva FC on February 19. In their next assignment, Sreenidi Deccan will be up against Real Kashmir FC on Sunday. The I-League match between Sreenidi Deccan and Real Kashmir will be played at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, Telangana. In their last meeting, Sreenidi Deccan had to go down by two goals to one against Real Kashmir. The Hyderabad-based side will now head into the game after playing out a 1-1 draw with Aizawl FC. With 41 points from 20 matches, they are now placed in second position on the I-League points table.

Real Kashmir, on the other hand, currently occupy the sixth spot in the I-League standings. After playing 20 matches in this season’s I-League they have till now gathered 30 points.

Ahead of Sunday’s I-League match between Sreenidi Deccan Football Club and Real Kashmir FC; here is all you need to know:

What date I-League 2022-23 match between Sreenidi Deccan Football Club and Real Kashmir FC will be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Sreenidi Deccan Football Club and Real Kashmir FC will take place on March 5, Sunday.

Where will the I-League 2022-23 match Sreenidi Deccan Football Club vs Real Kashmir FC be played?

The I-League match between Sreenidi Deccan Football Club and Real Kashmir FC will be played at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, Telangana.

What time will the I-League 2022-23 match Sreenidi Deccan Football Club vs Real Kashmir FC begin?

The I-League match between Sreenidi Deccan Football Club vs Real Kashmir FC will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sreenidi Deccan Football Club vs Real Kashmir FC FC I-League match?

Sreenidi Deccan Football Club vs Real Kashmir FC I-League match will be televised on Eurosport and Doordarshan (DD) Sports channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sreenidi Deccan Football Club vs Real Kashmir FC I-League match?

Sreenidi Deccan Football Club vs Real Kashmir FC I-League match will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and website. app and website.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Real Kashmir FC Possible Starting XI:

Sreenidi Deccan Football Club Predicted Starting Line-up: Aryan Niraj Lamba, Soraisham Dinesh Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Asraf Ali Mondal, Mohamed Awal, Faysal Shayesteh, Mayakkannan, Rosenberg Gabriel, Lalromawia, Rilwan Olanrewaju Hassan, Ogana Louis

Real Kashmir FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Akashdeep Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, Jestin George, Richard Osei Agyemang, Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung, Balwinder Singh, Yakubu Wadudu, Girik Khosla, Phrangki Buam, Samuel James Lyngdoh Kynshi

