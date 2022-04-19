Stalemate Against Sreenidi Deccan Secures Top 7 Spot for Rajasthan United

Rajasthan United secured their spot in the championship play-off after a goalless draw against Sreenidi Deccan in the I-League here on Monday. Rajasthan dominated the game and it seemed they would come out on top but eventually had to settle for a third consecutive draw.

Just 40 seconds into the game, Rajasthan United stated their intent as Pritam Singh was picked perfectly in the box by Pedro Manzi. Singh’s effort was blocked and it flew out for an early corner. Minutes later, Manzi had the opportunity to put his side ahead in the game after a quick 1-2 with Sardor Jakhonov.

Unfortunately for the striker, the final pass was a tad too heavy. Sreenidi Deccan striker David Munoz was having a lonely game as the opening 10 minutes were dominated by Rajasthan United.

However, the Colombian pounced on a poor pass from Shilton D’Silva and registered his side’s first proper attack. His shot, though, flew off target. Moments later, the ball was back in the other half and Hamza Kheir blocked Jakhonov’s attempt at goal.

Approaching the 20-minute mark, the front-three of Rajasthan United linked up well again. Pritam Singh whipped a low ball into the box which was beautifully cushioned by Manzi and on a plate for Jakhonov. However, the Uzbek spurned a glorious opportunity as he could not keep his shot on target from close range. Rajasthan United midfielder Omar Ramos was controlling the midfield but even he was caught napping midway through the first half. The ball ended up at the feet of Phalguni Singh, who darted into the box but his final touch let him down just when he was about to get his shot in. David Munoz played a quick give and go with Girik Khosla but Munoz’s attempt sailed over the bar.

Minutes into the second half, Phalguni Singh trotted forward once again but was unable to find the final pass. The first Rajasthan United attack of the second half came when Ricky Shabong’s tame effort from distance rolled into the arms of Aryan Lamba. A little bit of frustration crept in when defender Mauro Dos Santos was booked for what seemed to be his first challenge of the game. Both teams had plenty of opportunities to draw first blood but poor finishing let them down. NEROCA hold Mohammedan SC in thriller ========================= In Kalyani, Mohammedan Sporting Club and NEROCA played out an exciting 1-1 draw. Marcus Joseph headed Mohammedan into the lead in only the second minute, before Sergio Mendigutxia (13th) scored an opportunistic goal to level and ensure both teams shared a point each in a match of missed chances. The draw meant that Mohammedan continue to occupy second position in the league table, while NEROCA moved into fifth position, ahead of Churchill Brothers who have played a match less.

