Star Sports Network Registers Twice the Reach From Last Season For the Opening Two Weeks of Premier League 2022-2023

Another blockbuster season of the Premier League is up and running and the opening two weeks (first 15 games) have witnessed unlimited passion from the fans in India.

The riveting fixtures to kick the new season off have translated to a direct impact on viewership with Star Sports, India’s Home of Sports, registering a 95% increase in the reach for the first two weeks as compared to the previous season.

Manchester United’s opening fixture against Brighton was the highest-rated game of the week followed by Manchester City’s away visit to West Ham.

Speaking about the exceptional growth in the opening two weeks of the Premier League 2022-23 season, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star said, “Disney Star has grown viewership for the Premier League more than 10x in the past six years.

“This growth has been propelled by 360-degree engagement initiatives with core fans, localisation efforts targeting regions with passion for football, high decibel marketing campaigns and a collaborative push for digital initiatives with the Premier League and the key clubs."

“We are thrilled to see almost 72% audience for the first two weeks sampling the Premier League in regional languages which include Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi."

“We remain committed to growing the league’s popularity and widening its reach across the country with the launch of our upcoming campaign with actor Ranveer Singh, who is a Premier League fanatic and initiatives to celebrate the league’s 30 years."

Ahead of the Premier League 2022-23 season, Star Sports unveiled a high-octane promo, #PassionUnlimited, which describes the emotions that grip fans during the season and encourage them to become fanatics of the most competitive league in the world.

