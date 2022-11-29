'Stealing Goals' - Football Fans Unhappy With Cristiano Ronaldo Claiming Bruno Fernandes' Goal

Portugal defeated Uruguay on Tuesday (November 29) and cruised to the next round of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after a brace from Bruno Fernandes. After a goalless first half, both the teams were looking desperate for a goal, it was at that point when Fernandes, the midfielder brought a sigh of relief with an outstanding goal from outside the box and later sealed the deal for his team with a spot-kick.

Well, the two goals from Fernandes sounds perfect but the first goal came with a little storm.

Initially, Fernandes wasn’t aiming the goal from the left, he was actually determined to give a perfect cross to his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo who was standing right infront of the goalpost and even rose high in an attempt to head the ball inside the net.

But, the ball didn’t touch Ronaldo’s head and it eventually ended up inside the net. However, what caught netizen’s attention was Ronaldo’s wild celebrations. At first, Fernandes also thought that it was Ronaldo’s goal. But, soon the officials made a check and then awarded the goal to Fernandes.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions wherein netizens didn’t look happy with Ronaldo’s celebration of the goal. The fans said that it was unfair of Ronaldo, claiming the goal to be his own.

A user wrote, “the ball didn’t even touch his head and he celebrates like this?"

Another user wrote, “Ronaldo out here stealing goals"

While some criticised Ronaldo for his celebration on Fernandes goal, but there were also a few fans who added a bit of sarcasm to the whole incident and took the Portugal captain’s side.

A user wrote, “Hair counts as a touch last time I checked …

haters= " but but but tv gave it to Bruno “..,

sit down, without his great run the keeper catches it …

#Ronaldo at 37 leading his country by example ✅"

After the match, Fernandes opened up on the entire incident and said, “What’s important is we were able to go on to the next round and very important was the win against a tough opponent. Our objective is to think match after match and we have to do our best because we obviously want to win all the matches."

