Steven Gerrard Wants Ashley Young to Extend Stay at Aston Villa

Aston Villa's Ashley Young and Leicester City's Patson Daka, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, Saturday April 23, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said he wants wing back Ashley Young to extend his stay at the club after the 36yearold's deal expires at the end of the season.

Reuters
Updated: April 26, 2022, 11:25 IST

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said he wants wing back Ashley Young to extend his stay at the club after the 36-year-old’s deal expires at the end of the season.

Young joined Villa on a free transfer from Inter Milan in June 2021, returning to the Birmingham club a decade after he left for Manchester United.

“I’ve made it clear to Ash that I want him to stay around," Gerrard said. “There have already been discussions.

“The key to this will always be the player. He has to be happy, want to stay, negotiate and have his people connect to the club.

“There’s still a lot to discuss and there’s no rush but I’ll make it clear that we’re very happy with him."

Former England international Young has made 23 appearances for Villa this season, including 11 starts.

Villa are 15th in the Premier League on 37 points with six matches left.

first published: April 26, 2022, 11:25 IST