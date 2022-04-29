Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ligue 1 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have already secured the Ligue 1 title but they still have four matches left in the domestic league. PSG will travel to Strasbourg to play their 35th match of the league on Saturday.

In their last match, PSG had claimed one point against Lens (1-1) but that was enough to clinch their 10th domestic league title.

On the other hand, sixth-placed Strasbourg will be aiming to claim full three points against PSG in order to keep their chances of qualifying for the European competition alive. Julien Stephan’s men have till now bagged 56 points after playing 34 games in Ligue 1.

Strasbourg will be hoping to get back to the winning track against PSG after suffering 1-0 defeat against Lille in their last match.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Ligue 1 match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain; here is all you need to know:

What date Ligue 1 2021-22 match between Strasbourg (STS) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Strasbourg (STS) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take place on April 30, Saturday.

Where will the Ligue 1 match Strasbourg (STS) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) be played?

The match between Strasbourg (STS) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be played at the Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg.

What time will the Ligue 1 match Strasbourg (STS) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) begin?

The match between Strasbourg (STS) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will begin at 00:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Strasbourg (STS) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) match?

Strasbourg (STS) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Strasbourg (STS) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) match?

Strasbourg (STS) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) match is available to be streamed live live on the Voot App.

Strasbourg (STS) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Possible Starting XI:

Strasbourg Predicted Starting Line-up: Leo, Mehmet Celik, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Edon Zhegrova, Benjamin Andre, Renato Sanches, Timothy Weah, Jonathan David, Burak Yilmaz

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Kimpembe, Achraf Hakimi, Danilo Pereira, Marco Verratti, Nuno Mendes, Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

