Subroto Cup: Manipur and Jharkhand to Face off in Under 14 Title Clash

Heirok Higher Secondary School, Imphal, Manipur and Berwa High School, Chainpur, Gumla, Jharkhand will fight for the title in the Under 14 Boys Finals of the 61st Subroto Cup. The final will be played on Thursday, 15th September at the B.R Ambedkar Stadium and the match will kick off at 4 PM.

In the first semifinal, Heirok Higher Secondary School beat Greenwood School, Dimapur, Nagaland 2 – 0. A. Devo and T.Likson scored for the winners in the 24th and 48th minute respectively.

In the second semifinal, Berwa High School beat Government Model High School, Sector 36, Chandigarh 3 – 1 to book their place in the finals. Akash Mandi (11th minute), Mohit Murmu (25th minute) and Sameer Soren (37th minute) scored for Berwa HS while Hipjyoti Moran scored Chandigarh’s consolation goal in the 26th minute.

