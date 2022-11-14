Sudeva Delhi FC vs Mumbai Kenkre FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

One of India’s famed football festivals, the I-league has returned, this time with high stakes on the cards. The long-awaited promise of promotion to the Indian Super League will be fulfilled this season as the champions will be promoted to the Indian top flight. The Sudeva Delhi FC will want to play in the ISL and will start off their campaign against Mumbai Kenkre FC on Monday at the Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi.

Both teams ended in the bottom part of the standings in the last edition of the I-league and will be looking to improve significantly this season. Sudeva had a successful transfer window. The capital-based team signed their first-ever group of six foreign players under new Japanese head coach Atsushi Nakamura, after playing the previous two seasons with an all-Indian roster.

Last season, Kenkre endured a streak of winless matches in the final straight of the league and finished in the relegation zone. However, the revamped I-league rules prevented them from getting relegated. This time, head coach Akhil Kothari will be determined to improve the club’s performance in its second season in the tournament.

The two sides will be desperate to start their campaigns with a win on Monday.

Ahead of Monday’s I-League match between Mumbai Kenkre FC and Sudeva Delhi FC; here is all you need to know:

What date I-League 2022-23 match between Mumbai Kenkre FC and Sudeva Delhi FC will be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Kenkre and Sudeva Delhi FC will take place on November 14, Monday.

Where will the I-League 2022-23 match Mumbai Kenkre FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Kenkre and Sudeva Delhi FC will be played at the Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will the I-League 2022-23 match Mumbai Kenkre FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC begin?

The I-League match between Kenkre and Sudeva Delhi FC will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Kenkre FC vs Sudeva Delhi I-League match?

Kenkre vs Sudeva Delhi FC I-League match will be televised on Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Kenkre FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC I-League match?

Kenkre vs Sudeva Delhi FC I-League match will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and website.

Mumbai Kenkre FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC Possible Starting XI:

Sudeva Delhi FC possible starting lineup: Sachin Jha (Gk), Sukhandeep Singh, Daniel Cyrus, Nitesh Darjee, Manjit Sharma, Lunkim Seigoulun Khongsai, Kosuke Yamazaki, Felix Chidi Odili, Shbho Paul, Sinam Maichael, Sridarth Nongmeikapam

Mumbai Kenkre FC possible starting lineup: Tenzin Samdup (Gk), Al Azhar Delhiwala, Faiz Khan, Kenstar Karshong, Suraj Negi, Lester Fernandez, Aniket Panchal, Pravitto Raju, Yash Mhatre, Ranjeet Singh, Varun Mathur

