Sunil Chhetri Hits 50, Beats Bartholomew Ogbeche to the ISL Milestone

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri created history in the Indian Super League (ISL) as he became the first individual to scale the half-century mark in the history of the league. The fixture was billed as a premier clash between table-toppers Hyderabad FC and their southern rivals Bengaluru FC who went into the game unbeaten in their last nine. The match-up also offered BFC the chance to go level on points with Hyderabad FC.

Another interesting sub-plot was the ‘first to fifty’ race between Sunil Chhetri and this season’s most prolific goal scorer Bartholomew Ogbeche. Both elite forwards were tied on forty-nine goals apiece heading into the game on Friday.

Bengaluru FC had a positive start to the game, but, Hyderabad went a goal up after fifteen minutes thanks to a Javier Siverio strike. The league leaders doubled their advantage at the half-hour mark as Joao Victor found the back of the net from distance after Souvik Chakrabarti’s short free-kick.

Chhetri’s landmark moment came in a second-half that witnessed over a dozen chances created.

With 86 minutes played, India’s all-time top scorer found a little bit of space in the six-yard box to put the ball in the back of the net. Chhetri found himself in the perfect position to slot the ball home after Udanta Singh pulled it back following his run down the right.

This goal marked the BFC captain’s 50th goal in the ISL. The forward has been one of the most consistent figures in Indian football (barring the uncharacteristically low-scoring current season) and has been instrumental in the growth of the Bengaluru club.

Though the game ended as a bittersweet one for Chhetri, love and applause for the sporting icon kept flowing in, with his closest competitor sharing his appreciation for the veteran on social media.

“Congrats to the legend Sunil Chhetri. Keep raising the bar, my friend. Much respect," Ogbeche said.

The mutual admiration between the attackers is well documented, with Sunil Chhetri himself taking to the internet a few days ago, to wish Ogbeche when he became the first player to get to the forty-nine goal mark.

Sunil Chhetri tweeted, “Congratulations Bart Ogbeche on getting to the big number last night. A phenomenal feat achieved by a phenomenal striker. Going by how many I’ve missed this season, your record should be safe from me for some time, my friend."

Bartholomew Ogbeche is the top scorer in this edition of the ISL, leading the scoring chart with fourteen goals. Six ahead of his closest competitor. His strong performances have propelled Hyderabad to the top of the pack, who have already equalled their points tally from the last season.

